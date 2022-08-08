The Hundred today Match Prediction: Who will win London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Hundred match today

The Hundred today Match Prediction: The SportsRush brings you the match prediction of the London Spirit vs Manchester Originals match.

London Spirit will be up against Manchester Originals in the league game of the Hundred 2022 at the Lord’s Stadium in London. Manchester Originals are looking to get their first win, whereas London Spirit would want to register their second on the trot.

The match will start at 11:00 PM IST, and the fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Fancode. Both teams have some star players in their ranks, and this can be an interesting game to watch out for.

The Hundred today Match Prediction

London Spirit

London Spirit struggled last year, but they have started this year with a bang. The arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard has certainly bolstered the side this year. Both of them have the ability to change the course on their own. The English trio of Eoin Morgan, Zak Crawley and Daniel Lawrence are capable of doing their bit.

Jordan Thompson is the leading all-rounder of the side, the way he played for Yorkshire this season was great. Nathan Ellis was excellent in the T20 Blast for Hampshire, and he bowled well in the last game as well. Overall, the London Spirit looking a balanced outfit for this match.

Probable XI: Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood.

Victory for London Spirit but an fight back from the Oval Invincibles pic.twitter.com/jQ0AFh5LZy — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 4, 2022

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals lost their first match, but they have some superstars of the white-ball format under their belt. With Jos Buttler & Phil Salt at the top and Andre Russell, Laurie Evans and Ashton Turner in the middle order, this squad boasts an incredible batting unit. Wayne Madsen also played a fine knock in the last game.

The duo of Sean Abbott and Fred Klaassen will take care of the pace attack, whereas Matthew Parkinson is the leading spinner of the side. This team looks very strong on paper, and they would aim to make their mark in this match.

Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Andre Russell, Paul Walter, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson.

Match Prediction

Manchester Originals will be favourites to win this match due to their destructive batting lineup and overall compositon of the side.