“We have a legend playing at 3”: Deepak Hooda believes it’s impossible to replace Suryakumar Yadav at number 3 in T20Is

The 3rd T20I of the New Zealand vs India series is set to start at McLean Park in Napier. Rain delayed the match a bit, but the forecast looks good for the match hours. In the last match, India registered an emphatic when where Deepak Hooda surprised everyone with the ball.

Suryakumar Yadav’s excellent knock at the Bay Oval allowed the Indian team to post a mammoth total of 191 runs, but the actual surprise came in the bowling department where Hooda emerged as the best bowler of the side with figures of 2.5-0-10-4, where he scalped 3 wickets in his last over.

The Indian team was criticized for playing Hooda in the playing eleven and not using him in bowling. However, Hardik Pandya took full use of Hooda in bowling, and the results were great as well. Pandya insisted that he wants more batters to chip in with the ball.

Deepak Hooda believes it’s impossible to replace Suryakumar Yadav at number 3

Deepak Hooda gave an interview to the broadcaster where he was asked about whether he wants to play at the number 3 spot or 5. Hooda was all smiles about the question and said that he cannot bat at the number 3 slot as a legend is currently playing there, so he wants to be realistic.

Suryakumar Yadav batted at the number 3 spot for the Indian team in the last match and scored an excellent century. Yadav has been the best T20I player in the world this year and has scored the most amount of runs. However, in a full-fledged Indian lineup, Virat Kohli is the regular number three for the Indian team.

“I would like to bat at 5, we have a legend playing at 3 and I have to be realistic, I can’t get that spot (smiles). It’s a problem at times to adapt to batting at 5 or 6, but I have done that role as I am a utility player,” Deepak Hooda said to Prime Video.

Deepak Hooda wants to deliver with both bat and ball for India

Hooda played a vital part with the ball in the last match, and he said that he has worked really hard on his bowling in the last three months. He said that he is a batting all-rounder so scoring runs is his priority, but he wants to be ready with the ball whenever the team needs him as he is an all-rounder.

“I am a batting all-rounder, so scoring runs is very important, but I’m working on my bowling as well and want to chip in whenever the team needs me,” Hooda added.