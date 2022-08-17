“Oh Brilliantly caught by Renshaw”: Matt Renshaw plucks a stunning catch in Surrey vs Somerset Royal One Day Cup match

Australian batter Matt Renshaw, who is currently playing for Somerset in the Royal One Day Cup pulled off a stunning catch against Surrey.

Surrey and Somerset are up against each other in the league game of the Royal One Day Cup 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London. Surrey have won just one of their five games in the competition, whereas Somerset are still in search of their first win.

Somerset won the toss and opted to bowl against the home side, and they got two quick wickets as well in the form of Ben Geddes and Ryan Patel. Both wickets were taken by Kasey Aldridge. This match is almost a must-win for both sides to stay in the competition.

Matt Renshaw plucks a stunning catch in Royal One Day Cup

Australian batter, who is currently playing for Surrey in the Royal One Day Cup plucked a stunning catch on the first ball of the 6th over of Surrey’s innings. Ryan Patel was batting and Kasey Aldridge was bowling for the Somerset side.

Aldridge was bowling over the wicket to left-handed Ryan Patel, and he bowled a shorter-length bodyline delivery, which he tried to defend, but it looks his outside edge, and Renshaw plucked a stunning catch at slips. Renshaw dived to his left and completed a one-hand stunner to dismiss Patel.

He was elated after the dismissal, and the whole Surrey team celebrated with him as the importance of Patel’s wicket was huge. Patel has been in incredible form of Surrey, and he has been been the best batter of the side. He has already scored two half-centuries and one century in the tournament so far.

Renshaw has also been in decent form for Somerset this season, and he has scored 240 runs in the tournament with the help of one century and one half-century. The 26-year-old has been chosen to lead Somerset in the competition. He has represented Australia in 11 tests, where he has scored 636 runs with the help of one century and three half-centuries.