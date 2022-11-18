“Matty Renshaw deserves to be at the top”: Usman Khawaja wants Matthew Renshaw to succeed David Warner after his Test retirement

Australia recently announced their squad for the test series against West Indies, and it was a surprise that Matt Renshaw was not included in the team. The selectors opted to go with Marcus Harris, and it raised a lot of eyebrows. Renshaw’s Queensland teammate Usman Khawaja has now backed him to be David Warner’s successor.

Matt Renshaw has been a vital part of Queensland at the top, and he scored 410 runs in the last season of the Sheffield Shield with the help of one century and one half-century. He has started this season with a bang as well, where he has already scored a double century.

The 26-year-old opener has already played 11 tests for Australia, where he has scored 636 runs with the help of one century and 3 half-centuries. He last played a test in 2018 and is certainly banging the selection door with his performances.

Usman Khawaja wants Matthew Renshaw to succeed David Warner

David Warner recently said that he is looking to retire from the test format after the next Ashes in England. Warner’s opening partner Usman Khawaja has backed his fellow Queensland batter, Matt Renshaw, to be Warner’s successor after his retirement. Khawaja feels that Renshaw is the perfect candidate for the same.

Khawaja said that Renshaw has been through a lot of phases already in his career, and he now has the experience of dealing with different conditions. He called Renshaw a ‘well-rounder’ cricketer and wants him to be at the top.

“I do believe the cream always rises to the top. Matty Renshaw deserves to be at the top,” Khawaja said as per cricket.com.au.

“He’s been there and done it and seen both sides of the fence. I think that makes you a well-rounded cricketer and person.”

“He’s been dropped, been in the team, scored runs. He’s scored a hundred for Australia. Hopefully, when the opportunity presents itself he is scoring runs.”

Usman Khawaja on captaining Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League

Brisbane Heat have officially announced Usman Khawaja as their captain for the upcoming Big Bash League season. Khawaja terminated his contract with the Sydney Thunder and joined his home side Brisbane Heat. Usman said that he is looking to play 6-7 league games and the finals after completing his international duties with Australia.

Khawaja said that he is very fit at the moment and can continue playing till 45 as there is no decided finish line for him at the moment.

“I think I’ll get six or seven games and then hopefully finals to follow,” Khawaja said.