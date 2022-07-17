Old Trafford average ODI score: Old Trafford pitch average score and highest run chase in ODI history

Old Trafford average ODI score: The SportsRush brings you the details of the average ODI score and highest ODI chase at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium is set to host the series decider of the 3-match ODI series between England and India. India won the first match easily, whereas the hosts made a brilliant return in the 2nd ODI. The winner of this match will take the series home.

The batters of both sides have not been at their best till now in the series, and they would want to change that in this match. Virat Kohli will again be under everyone’s watch, whereas the top-5 batters of England would also want to give entertainment to the crowd for which they are famous.

Old Trafford average ODI score

The track at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester is a competitive one, and there is help for everyone on this very track. This pitch offers an even bounce and there is a fast outfield that will favour the batters. The pacers will be able to move the ball in the initial overs, and the spinners will also come into play in the middle overs.

A total of 54 ODIs have been played at Old Trafford so far, where the chasing teams have won 28 matches and 26 have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground has been 229 runs. However, a batting track has been observed in the last few games. Anything above 270 will be a good score here.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia‘s nets session ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Manchester.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/twA8AYKUgj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2022

The Australian team recorded the highest ODI run chase at Old Trafford in 2020 against England. In the 3rd ODI of the series, England scored 302 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant century from Jonny Bairstow and half-centuries from Sam Billings and Chris Woakes.

In return, Australia chased the target with a couple of balls to spare. Australia had a rough start, and they were 73-5 at one stage, but Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell did the unthinkable for the Australians. Both of them scored their individual half-centuries and took the Australian side home at the end.