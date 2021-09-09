Old Trafford cricket ground records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Manchester?

Old Trafford cricket ground records: Despite playing nine Tests in Manchester, India are yet to register a victory over here.

The ongoing five-match Test series between England and India has put on display multiple riveting moments but all of them have been on the field. Less than 24 hours before the start of the fifth match in Manchester, circumstances took a sharp turn to cast clouds on the future of the match and series.

With the Indian contingent testing negative for COVID-19 now, the match will go ahead as originally planned. Given how tightly fought series this has been, it deserves a final match especially with the visitors having a chance of winning the series at Old Trafford.

All the Indian players @BCCI test negative for #Covid_19. @ECB_cricket confirms #ManchesterTest to go on after initial uncertainty over support staff testing positive for Covid.#INDvsENG #OldTrafford — Rica Roy (@cheerica) September 9, 2021

Four Test matches under tight scheduling means that players, especially fast bowlers who have played all the four matches, would be wanting to rest under ideal circumstances. Having said that, the nature of the 2-1 scoreline in India’s favour has it in it for players like James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Jasprit Bumrah to play one last match of the series.

Old Trafford cricket ground records

Old Trafford, Manchester, is one of England’s most cherished Test venues over the years as they’ve won 31 and lost 15 out of their 81 Tests played over here.

India, on the other hand, have played just nine Tests in Manchester – losing four and drawing on five occasions. In the last three decades, India have played a solitary Test at Old Trafford – losing by an innings and 54 runs in 2014 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

England captain Joe Root, who is the highest run-scorer in this series so far, is also the highest run-scorer among English batsmen in Manchester. In eight Tests at Old Trafford, Root has amassed 781 runs at an average of 65.08 including a century (career-best 254 against Pakistan) and five half-centuries.

A total of 41 English Test captains have led the home side in Manchester. Out of 41, Root (5) has captained England on the most number of times in this city.

Among active players, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad is the highest wicket-taker at this venue. With him no longer part of this series, another veteran in James Anderson takes the second spot with his 31 wickets in nine Tests coming at an average and strike rate of 24.29 and 47.4 respectively.

With India rarely playing at this venue, Test statistics for them are derived from only a single match. To the surprise of many, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (86) is their highest run-scorer at Old Trafford among active players. In the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3) and Varun Aaron (3) on this tour, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (1) is their highest wicket-taker at this venue.