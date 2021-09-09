Old Trafford cricket ground weather: What is the weather forecast for India vs England 5th Test Day 1 in Manchester?

Old Trafford cricket ground weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the fifth ENG vs IND Test.

Just over 12 hours are remaining for the scheduled start of the fifth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Manchester. However, there are still concerns about the match as players were tested again for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.

Despite assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar testing positive for COVID-19, the rest of the Indian players have returned a negative RT-PCR test after being tested on Wednesday evening. It was right after Parmar’s diagnosis that India’s training session on the eve of the match got aborted.

While this five-match series has so far managed to provide enough entertainment, this unexpected off-field episode has resulted in a novel suspense which has it in it to not let the match happen.

Assuming that the situation remains under control and players take the field tomorrow, India would want not lose the match as it will help them in winning the series 3-1 (if India win) or 2-1 (if match ends in a draw). England, on the other hand, would want to replicate their performance from Ashes 2019 where they came back from behind to draw the series 2-2.

Old Trafford cricket ground weather

In addition to locking horns with England, India will also have to contest against weather for the same doesn’t look very promising for this Test match. India, who were deeply affected by the rain gods at the start of this tour, are in likeliness of ending their tour with another rain-affected match.

As far as the weather forecast for the first day of the match is concerned, AccuWeather predicts a cloudy day in Manchester today. While the rain probability will be in excess of 30% in the morning session, it is expected to rise above 50% in the afternoon session. Despite a slight drop in the rain probablity towards the evening, fans shouldn’t be surprised of inclement weather plays spoilsport at Old Trafford today.

11:00 AM – 18 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

12:00 PM – 19 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

01:00 PM – 20 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Mostly Cloudy without Storms).

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

05:00 PM – 19 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

06:00 PM – 19 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

07:00 PM – 18 degree (Intermittent Clouds).