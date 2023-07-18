Old Trafford Cricket Weather Forecast: Chances Of Rain In Manchester On Day 1 Of 4th Ashes 2023 Test

It is the nature of the summer season in England that rainfall tends to accompany teams to each venue for a Test match. With this format lasting for five days, chances of rain pouring over a stadium at least once per match increases manifold times.

As a result, the situation is highly likely to persist during the first day of the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series against Australia. Slated to begin at Old Trafford tomorrow onwards, the contest might witness a spell (or two) of rainfall on Day 1 itself. Assuming that the same happens to prove the weather prediction true, it will result in making this match fourth in a row to be interrupted by weather gods.

Old Trafford Cricket Weather Forecast

If tried and tested weather portal in AccuWeather is to be believed, a “Partly Sunny” forecast for the morning session doesn’t appear to be threatening enough for disrupting live action right at the start. Even with the rain probability ranging between 34-37%, one expects weather conditions to not play much of a spoilsport in this session.

Having said that, the situation could worsen in the afternoon taking into consideration a maximum of 52% rain probability in addition to a “Partly Sunny With Showers” forecast. Therefore, players might be forced to take shelter before the timings of the session are adjusted a bit or is encompassed into an elongated evening session.

It is noteworthy that the number will, more or less, remain the same in the third session as well. Hence, further likely to affect the prospects of an unfazed session comprising more number of overs to make up for the (possibly) loss of overs throughout the day.

Hourly Weather In Manchester On Day 1

11:00 AM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

12:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

01:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

02:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).