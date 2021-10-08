Oman vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka: When and where to watch OMN vs SL Al Amerat T20I?

Oman vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the second OMN vs SL T20I.

The second T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of Oman will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground tomorrow. Touring Oman for the first time, Sri Lanka need another victory to whitewash the hosts 2-0.

Part of the eight teams which will contest in Round 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 from October 17, Oman and Sri Lanka wouldn’t have got a better opportunity of preparing for the world event.

In the first T20I held last night, Sri Lanka had registered a 19-run victory by successfully defending a 163-run target. After batter Avishka Fernando scored an eye-catching 83* (59) with the help of three fours and five sixes, Lahiru Kumara emerged as the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-30-4.

Oman vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka

Sony Sports Network is televising the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of Oman 2021 in India. The two-match T20I series is being televised only on Sony TEN. Readers must note that the match is only available in English commentary in India.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

Fans of the visiting team will be able to follow this tour on Supreme IV back home. Talking about fans in the UK and USA, they will be able stream this series on Free Sports and Willow TV respectively.

Date – 09/10/2021 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 06:30 PM (Oman) and 08:00 PM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Sony TEN (India), Supreme IV (Sri Lanka), Free Sports (UK) and Willow TV (USA and Canada).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India).