“One of the most successful in the world”: Virender Sehwag heaps praise on Virat Kohli who steps down as India Test captain

Virender Sehwag heaps praise on Virat Kohli after latter’s shocking decision to step down as Team India Test captain on Saturday.

In what has come as one of the most shocking development concerning the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli has decided to step down as team India captain in the Test format as well, just a day after team India, under his captaincy let go a wonderful opportunity to register a maiden Test series victory on South African soil.

The past few months have perhaps been the most tumultuous ones for Virat Kohli- the skipper, ever since he decided to step down as India’s T20I captain, which soon followed by his sacking of ODI captaincy as well.

“I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” Kohli stated via his Twitter handle.

“I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team”, he further added.

The 33-year-old also thanked the BCCI, former head coach Ravi Shastri, and former Indian team skipper MS Dhoni for their support and belief in him.

Virender Sehwag heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Former India batter Virender Sehwag also joined in, and took to his Twitter handle to shower his words of praise for Kohli.

Sehwag not only hailed him as one of the most successful Indian Test captain, but also as one of the most successful in the world.

Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India’s Test Captain. Stats don’t lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

Kohli led Team India in a total of 68 Tests, and is their most successful captain in the format with 40 wins under his belt.

In 113 Test innings as captain, Kohli’s 5,864 runs had come at an average and strike rate of 54.80 and 57.56 respectively. As Test captain, Kohli has stepped down with 20 centuries and 18 half-centuries to his name.