Oreo launch date in India: MS Dhoni oreo meme foresees India winning ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Dixit Bhargav
|Mon Oct 31 2022

MS Dhoni launching Oreo for the first time in India again.

A man known for multiple unmatched talents, it appears that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added a novel “talent of manifestation” to his arsenal. Dhoni, who came onboard as a brand ambassador for popular biscuit brand named Oreo just over a month ago, had predicted India winning ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of a well-planned and executed coincidence.

Appearing in a staged press conference as part of the advertising campaign, Dhoni had thrown light on India winning ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 because Oreo was launched in the same year in India by Cadbury India. With India not winning a World Cup since then, the latest ad campaign aims to launch Oreo for the first time “again” believing that you need to “recreate history to create history”.

While the sight of Dhoni endorsing a brand is enough for it to get the appropriate mileage, this particular campaign has become part of cricketing discussions due to the similarities in outcomes between the two World Cups.

Although India had defeated Pakistan in the semi-final of 2011 World Cup, they started their journey in this World Cup by defeating their arch-rivals. Another commonality between the two tournaments is India defeating Netherlands. Furthermore, India losing to South Africa yesterday added to the list of another exactly same result between the two tournaments.

Between the two tournaments separated by an 11-year gap, India had never lost a white-ball World Cup match to the Proteas. Such a stark coincidence has been enough for fans to expect a World Cup victory next month on the back of drawing aforementioned similarities. The same has also found a lot of space in memes across social media platforms.

MS Dhoni oreo meme

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

