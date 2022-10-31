Oreo launch date in India: MS Dhoni oreo meme foresees India winning ICC T20 World Cup 2022

MS Dhoni launching Oreo for the first time in India again.

A man known for multiple unmatched talents, it appears that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added a novel “talent of manifestation” to his arsenal. Dhoni, who came onboard as a brand ambassador for popular biscuit brand named Oreo just over a month ago, had predicted India winning ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of a well-planned and executed coincidence.

Appearing in a staged press conference as part of the advertising campaign, Dhoni had thrown light on India winning ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 because Oreo was launched in the same year in India by Cadbury India. With India not winning a World Cup since then, the latest ad campaign aims to launch Oreo for the first time “again” believing that you need to “recreate history to create history”.

While the sight of Dhoni endorsing a brand is enough for it to get the appropriate mileage, this particular campaign has become part of cricketing discussions due to the similarities in outcomes between the two World Cups.

Although India had defeated Pakistan in the semi-final of 2011 World Cup, they started their journey in this World Cup by defeating their arch-rivals. Another commonality between the two tournaments is India defeating Netherlands. Furthermore, India losing to South Africa yesterday added to the list of another exactly same result between the two tournaments.

Between the two tournaments separated by an 11-year gap, India had never lost a white-ball World Cup match to the Proteas. Such a stark coincidence has been enough for fans to expect a World Cup victory next month on the back of drawing aforementioned similarities. The same has also found a lot of space in memes across social media platforms.

2011 World Cup: IND beats PAK, NED. Loses to SA. pic.twitter.com/oLECFlNZt1 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 30, 2022

2011 WC: SA won with 2 balls remaining 2022 T20 WC: SA won with 2 balls remaining — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 30, 2022

At this point, I have started believing MS Dhoni’s oreo theory.#INDvsSA — Amit Shete (@amitshete121) October 30, 2022

First Dhoni’s OREO, then this. The ‘INDIA Winning the world Cup’ multiverse of madness is here! 😹 Credit: @Shebas_10dulkar for the actual stat and Pic taken from Facebook. pic.twitter.com/FaeEz8Jf7s — Souvik Roy (@souvikroy_SRT) October 30, 2022

2011 WC & 2022 T20 WC: Oreo launched/ Relaunched ✅

Ireland won against England ✅

SA won against India with 2 balls spare ✅ Dhoni Supremacy 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cMXBnyx6vT — VerithanaM 😈 (@VickyVjAddict) October 30, 2022

