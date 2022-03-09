“Our intel from Karachi and Lahore is that a second spinner is probably the way to go”: Pat Cummins hints about playing Mitchell Swepson in the Karachi test

After a disappointing Rawalpindi test, Pat Cummins has hinted about adding Mitchell Swepson in the team for the second test.

The first test between Australia and Pakistan ended in a draw. There was absolutely no support for the bowlers, and a total of 14 wickets fell during the game. Pakistan scored 476-4 in the first innings, whereas they ended at 252-0 in the second. The 2nd test will be played at the national stadium in Karachi.

There has been a lot of criticism around the pitch at Rawalpindi, and Karachi’s pitch can be a better one. Ahead of the game, both teams would want to look at their playing eleven ahead of the game

Pat Cummins hints about playing Mitchell Swepson in Karachi

Australia stuck with their plan of playing just one spinner in Nathan Lyon, but that can change in Karachi. The Aussies can look to add a specialist spinner along with Nathan Lyon. Mitchell Swepson is leading the race to make his test debut for Australia.

Mitchell Swepson has been with the Aussie test team for a long now. However, he has not made his test debut yet for the Aussies. He had a brilliant Shield season with Queensland last year, and he is the favourite to partner Nathan Lyon in the second test of the series.

I wonder what Mitchell Swepson has been doing the past five days? #PakvAus — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 8, 2022

Pat Cummins said that they are getting intel that a spinner will be a good option to add in Karachi. However, they will look at the pitch first.

“We’ll have a look at the wicket first,” Cummins said.

“It may have been helpful here, but I don’t think it would have made too much of a difference.”

“Our intel from Karachi and Lahore (where the third Test will be played) is that a second spinner is probably the way to go, but we’ll have a look.”

If Mitchell Swepson gets a chance, the Aussies need to make a call between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Cameron Green is expected to stay as the all-rounder of the side.