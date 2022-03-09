Cricket

“Our intel from Karachi and Lahore is that a second spinner is probably the way to go”: Pat Cummins hints about playing Mitchell Swepson in the Karachi test

"Our intel from Karachi and Lahore is that a second spinner is probably the way to go": Pat Cummins hints about playing Mitchell Swepson in the Karachi test
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Look from James Harden's perspective, Kyrie Irving's not playing, I'm out injured": Kevin Durant firmly believes he could have said nothing to stop the Beard from leaving the Nets
Next Article
"Ben Simmons makes $40 million a year, surely he can handle boos for a couple of hours": Kevin Durant suggests hysterical math that his new teammate should think of to cope with the Philly fans
Cricket Latest News
"Our intel from Karachi and Lahore is that a second spinner is probably the way to go": Pat Cummins hints about playing Mitchell Swepson in the Karachi test
“Our intel from Karachi and Lahore is that a second spinner is probably the way to go”: Pat Cummins hints about playing Mitchell Swepson in the Karachi test

After a disappointing Rawalpindi test, Pat Cummins has hinted about adding Mitchell Swepson in the…