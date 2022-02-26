“I’m really confident in their form that would be able to slot straight in”: Pat Cummins confident on his spinners to partner Nathan Lyon on the Pakistan tour

Pakistan vs Australia test series is starting soon, and Pat Cummins has expressed his confidence on the spinners of the team.

Australia and Pakistan are playing a three-game test series in March, and all the eyes are on Aussie spinners. Pat Cummins insists that he is confident about his spinners in the subcontinent conditions. Australia generally plays with a lone spinner in Nathan Lyon, and that’s why the rest of the spinners don’t get particular opportunities.

Mitchell Swepson has been with the Aussie test team for a long now. However, he has not made his test debut yet for the Aussies. He had a brilliant Shield season with Queensland last year, and he is the favourite to partner Nathan Lyon in the first test of the series.

Ashton Agar has also been recalled to the test team, but he has not played a single Shield game this season. Agar has been a consistent part of the Australian T20 setup, and he had a brilliant BBL with the Perth Scorchers. Agar has already said that he will only get the opportunity in case of any Covid setback or an injury.

Pat Cummins confident on his bowlers

Pat Cummins has said that he is confident that the spinners can be slotted directly in the playing eleven. He believes that they have done a lot of practise in the nets, and this can be vital for them.

“Swepo has spent a lot of time around the Test side, so even though he might not have played a lot of red-ball cricket he’s been bowling lots and lots in the nets and the same for Ash,” Cummins said.

“He’s been playing quite a lot of international cricket the last couple of years so while it’s a different format, different feel, really confident in their form that either of those would be able to slot straight in.”

Former captain of Australia Mark Taylor believes uncapped legspinner Mitchell Swepson can perform the way Stuart MacGill did on last tour to Pakistan in 1998. Stuart MacGill took 9-113 in Rawalpindi Test 1998. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/bmvfiFnaZc — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 19, 2022

It will be tough for the Aussies to select their pacers as well. Cummins is the captain of the side, whereas he will have to choose his partners wisely. Scott Boland had a terrific Ashes, whereas Josh Hazlewood is also back in the mix. Mitchell Starc has recently won the Aussie cricketer of the year award. Cummins has said that they will have to make some tough calls.

“In terms of the fast bowlers, Scotty Boland has just had a fantastic summer, Josh Hazlewood and Starc are superstars so already one of those is going to miss you would expect,” Cummins said.

“Everyone realizes there will be some tough calls, not much you can do about it. The reality of having a really, really strong squad is a couple of people are going to miss out of every Test.”