Paarl cricket ground ODI records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Boland Park ODIs?

Paarl cricket ground ODI records: No cricketer of the current Indian ODI squad has played an ODI at the Boland Park.

The first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa will be played in Paarl on January 19. With South Africa winning the recently concluded three-match Test series 2-1, India would be keen to turn the tables in ODIs to not return home without a series victory.

Set to play an ODI against each other for the first time since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa and India will resume their bilateral ODI rivalry after four years. India would want to take confidence from the fact that they had won the last ODI series in South Africa by an outstanding 5-1 margin.

It is worth mentioning that the last time India had played an ODI at the Boland Park was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003. Out of the three ODIs that they’ve played here, the visitors have won two and drawn one. Meanwhile, South Africa have won six and lost one out of their seven Paarl ODIs till date.

Paarl cricket ground ODI records

Barring wicket-keeper batter Heinrick Klaasen (not part of South African squad for India ODIs), no other active player is in the list of Top 10 highest ODI run-scorers in Paarl.

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 AB de Villiers (SA) 3 235 176 78.33 154.6 1 1 Hashim Amla (SA) 3 210 112 70 86.77 1 1 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 3 204 146 68 96.22 1 1 Heinrich Klaasen (SA) 2 182 123* 182 100.55 1 1 Jacques Kallis (SA) 3 172 100* 172 78.53 1 1

Similarly, there’s only one active cricketer in South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the list of Top 10 wicket-takers in Boland Park ODI.

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 4 Anil Kumble (IND) 3 7 16 4 24 1 Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) 3 7 18 4.84 22.2 1 Wasim Akram (PAK) 2 6 8 3.03 15.8 0 Tim de Leede (NED) 2 6 14.66 4.43 19.8 1 Eddo Brandes (ZIM) 1 5 8.2 4.16 11.8 0

As far as the highest innings totals in Paarl ODIs are concerned, South Africa, India and Pakistan have marked their presence in the Top 5 over the years.