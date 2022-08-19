“Pace makes you do funny things”: Michael Atherton explains Ben Foakes dismissal off Anrich Nortje at Lord’s

Ben Foakes dismissal: The English wicket-keeper batter went back to the pavilion without any batting contribution in the second innings.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England at Lord’s, South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje picked three wickets within 10 balls to throw light on the possibility of finishing the match today itself.

Introduced into the attack for the first time in the second innings in the 21st over, Nortje picked his first wicket of this innings on the 15th delivery that he bowled.

Nortje, who hadn’t allowed England batter Jonny Bairstow to open his account in the first innings, managed to dismiss him for the second time in the match. Bowling serious pace, Nortje’s relentless efforts yielded instant results as Bairstow (18) ended up edging a delivery to South Africa wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne.

Michael Atherton explains Ben Foakes dismissal off Anrich Nortje at Lord’s

In the following over, Nortje’s fourth of this spell, the right-arm bowler struck twice to reduce the hosts to 86/6 with a 74-run trail to their name. Opening batter Alex Lees (35), England’s most assured batter on Day 3, became Nortje’s second victim after he, too, edged a delivery behind the wickets to Verreynne.

In the same over, England wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes (0) succumbed to pressure as he was dismissed on the most harmless of Nortje’s three wicket-taking deliveries today. A short and wide but express delivery had forced Foakes to have a feel of the ball only to edge it to Verreynne.

PACE! 🔥 It changes everything. What England would do for Wood, Archer or Stone in the side. #ENGvsSA — Fabian Cowdrey (@fkcowdrey) August 19, 2022

Calling the match for Sky Sports, former England captain Michael Atherton explained Foakes’ dismissal as a consequence of facing express pace first up. Claiming South Africa to be all over England, Atherton and his co-commentator acknowledged the possibility of the match finishing on Friday.