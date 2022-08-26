“Bloody hundred”: Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century in England and vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester

Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century at home and only his second overall, as England continue to dominate proceedings at Old Trafford.

During ‘Day 2’ of the second Test of South Africa’s ongoing tour of England at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England wicket-keper batter Ben Foakes has smashed his second Test century, and his first against the visitors, to take his team’s lead to 264 runs in the first innings, as the hosts declare their innings at 415/9 in 106.4 Overs.

Coming into bat post with England having lost half their side, Foakes, alongside his skipper Ben Stokes, stitched together a scintillating 173-run stand for the 6th wicket, which ended after Stokes’ departure off pacer Kagiso Rabada.

While Stokes brought up his first Test ton as England’s Test captain, Foakes smashed his first Test match century at home, having scored his previous Test ton in Galle during his first International appearance for England in 2018.

Moreover, the aforementioned partnership between the duo was the second-highest stand ever for the sixth wicket in Tests at The Emirates Old Trafford.

While Stokes departed after a well compiled 103 (163) on a day when his documentary is to be released, Foakes remained unbeaten on 113* (217), as South Africa are now left to play the arduous catch-up game in a bid to Draw the Test.

Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century in England

The wicket-keeper batter’s century moment arrived during the 102nd Over of the innings being bowled post the Tea Break, as he cut a short and wide delivery bowled by Anrich Nortje for a boundary at the Third Man region.

He brought up his second Test match ton off his 206th delivery, and has put his side on the brink of victory. Social media went abuzz in praises for the 29-year-old Surrey batter, as he hit his ton after a three-year gap.

Ben Foakes’ first Test hundred on home soil 💯#ENGvSApic.twitter.com/l6vNenUipO — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) August 26, 2022

Superb work from Ben Foakes today 🏏 Congratulations on an impressive century for England against South Africa 👏 pic.twitter.com/Bv5JL6ibem — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 26, 2022

Cracking cricket from England and Ben Foakes. Excellent couple of days for fans at Old Trafford, a deserving host for the Ashes next year. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 26, 2022

Ben Foakes makes his highest Test score, 113*, and in the process his Test average moves from 26.91 to 31.83. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 26, 2022

Ben Foakes’ century is the first by an England wicket-keeper in the 2nd, 3rd or 4th innings of a Test since Matt Prior’s match-saving 4th-innings in Auckland in March 2013. https://t.co/DSkfjkm4B4 — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) August 26, 2022

My wife actually said ‘wowza’ when Ben Foakes took off his helmet just now to salute the crowd. I couldn’t agree more. #dreamboat — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) August 26, 2022

Ben Foakes is a beautiful human. Bloody hundred! Get in! #EngvSA — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) August 26, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.