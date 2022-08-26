Cricket

“Bloody hundred”: Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century in England and vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester

"Bloddy hundred": Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century in England and vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
$121.5 million QB Derek Carr is religiously following mentor Kobe Bryant's training advice
Next Article
$165 million Russell Wilson's 'Why Not You' attitude helped him land Ciara Wilson and publish a children's book
Cricket Latest News
"Bloddy hundred": Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century in England and vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester
“Bloody hundred”: Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century in England and vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester

Ben Foakes smashes his first Test century at home and only his second overall, as…