PAK vs ENG Lahore tickets: How to book PCB tickets PAK vs ENG?

PAK vs ENG Lahore tickets: Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting England for as many as three T20Is starting later this month.

Now that England have played a historic international match in Pakistan after 17 years, focus will be back on the remainder of six T20Is ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Although without a few first-choice cricketers, Pakistan ended up on the losing side in the first T20I at the National Stadium after England chased down a 159-run target in the last over without a lot of discomfort last night.

Pakistani fans, who have developed a knack of putting on display a spectacle in the stands of cricket stadiums, managed to create an archetype electrifying atmosphere in Karachi as well.

In spite of their team not winning the match, fans appeared to have enjoyed themselves making optimum use of a sold out venue. With three more matches to be played here in the next four days, such thrilling atmospheres on each match day shouldn’t be surprising by any means.

PAK vs ENG Lahore tickets

It is worth mentioning that tickets for Pakistan vs England T20Is can be bought from online platform named Book Me. All fans have to do is visit their website or application and follow simple steps.

Click on “Cricket” on the web page to be redirected to the cricket section on a website which sells multiple types of tickets. The tickets page comprises of six icons for as many remaining matches of the series.

Interested fans will have to click on the preferred match and choose enclosure and number of seats before completing a simple online transaction which will require them to provide basic contact details and complete the payment.

Having said that, online tickets for both the Karachi and Lahore legs of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 have been sold out. Scheduled to host the last three T20Is, Gaddafi Stadium doesn’t even have a single ticket across its 18 enclosures.

With Lahore tickets for Waqar Younis and Waseem Akram enclosures yet to be made available, fans have one chance before the addition of more tickets (if it happens). That being said, tickets of both these enclosures will be sold at premium prices as they come under the V-VIP section.