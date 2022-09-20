PAK vs ENG commentators: Sky Cricket commentators for England tour of Pakistan 2022 full list

PAK vs ENG commentators: The England team has arrived at Pakistan’s shores after as long as 17 years to partake in a limited-Overs series.

Pakistan and England are set to become the only ICC Full Member nations to play a seven-match T20I series, with the latter touring Pakistan after 17 years to play a limited Overs series.

During the ongoing first match of the aforementioned series, England have won the Toss and decided to field first, with allrounder Moeen Ali donning the skipper hat in the absence of Jos Buttler.

Fast bowler Luke Wood and Southpaw batter Shan Masood, have been handed their maiden T20I caps for England and Pakistan respectively.

While Pakistan’s squad is still without their star left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi owing to his knee injury, England have travelled without a full strength squad which is bereft of the likes of Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, and Jonny Bairstow (ruled out of the World Cup as well).

PAK vs ENG commentators

England broadcasting team from the Sky Sports, will be remotely covering the ongoing seven-match T20I series from UK, and not directly from ground zero. This means that Sky Sports will take their broadcasting feed from Pakistan or from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official broadcaster.

The star-studded PCB commentary panel includes for England internationals and renowned commentators in Mark Butcher and Dawid Gower.

The panel also includes former Pakistani legendary Cricketers in Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Amir Sohail, Bazid Khan and Urooj Mumtaz.

Renowned presenter Zainab Abbas will host the aforementioned commentators who would also provide the viewers with the the pre and post-match analysis throughout the series.

As for the ongoing first T20I, England bowlers have managed to apply the brakes on the Pakistani innings, who were off to a fiery start, courtesy of the 85-run opening wicket partnership between skipper Babar Azam (31 off 24) and Mohammed Rizwan (68 off 46). They ultimately finish on 158/7 in their 20 Overs, with only 71 runs coming off the final ten Overs.