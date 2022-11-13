PAK vs ENG Man of the Match today: Who was adjudged T20 World Cup final Man of the Match at the MCG?

During the final match of eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and England in Melbourne, England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift this title after a 12-year period.

As a result, England have become only the second cricketing nation after West Indies to win a T20 World Cup for the second time. Furthermore, it is also the first instance of the same cricketing nation being the champions of both the white-ball World Cups at the same time.

A 138-run chase in the final wasn’t the simplest of chases for England as Pakistani fast bowlers managed to pick as many as three wickets in the powerplay. Captain Jos Buttler (26) did hit some attacking shots at the start but it eventually required a calm, composed and matured innings from all-rounder Ben Stokes for England to win the match.

The highs and lows of cricket. pic.twitter.com/um01Fkri14 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 13, 2022

An atypical T20 knock was the need of the hour for his team as Stokes scoring 52* (49) with the help of five fours and a six in a tricky chase powered England to a victory with an over to go.

PAK vs ENG Man of the Match

Buttler, who won the toss and chose to bowl earlier in the evening, saw his bowlers defending his decision to chase a total in a World Cup final. All-rounder Sam Curran, England’s best T20I bowler this year, didn’t concede a single boundary in his two overs each in the powerplay and death.

Curran, who picked bowling figures of 4-0-12-3, was equally well-supported by spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Chris Jordan who picked a couple of wickets apiece. Curran, 24, was adjudged as the Player of the Match for bowling at an economy rate of 3 in a World Cup final. Readers must note that both Curran’s T20I match awards have come in this tournament.

“Big square boundaries. So, I knew my into the wicket bowling would work with big boundaries. I mixed it up with slower balls to make it tough for the batter. Incredibly special,” Curran told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.