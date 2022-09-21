PAK vs ENG tomorrow match pitch report Karachi: National Stadium pitch report batting or bowling 2nd T20

PAK vs ENG tomorrow match pitch report Karachi: Pakistan will again look to address their batting woes as they take on England in 2nd T20I.

Amidst severe criticisms from a section of fans and former cricketers, Pakistan’s middle-order woes came to the fore yet again, during the first of the seven-match T20I series against England on Tuesday, as they lost the encounter by 6 wickets, after posting a rather modest total on the scoreboard.

After only a day-gap, the two sides will take on each other in the second T20I, at the same venue on Thursday.

Despite a 83-run stand by the opening batting pair of Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam, the middle-order was just not up for the task yet again during the first T20I, as Pakistan were restricted to 158/7 in their 20 Overs.

To put in perspective, the rest of the seven batters in the line-up could only accumulate 55 runs off 50 deliveries that they collectively faced.

As for England, who have travelled in the absence of a host of their T20 format stars, they are perhaps in a win-win situation, with the batting line-up in particular having a wonderful opportunity to have the much-needed match-practice ahead of the T20 World cup next month.

Just a thoroughly professional chase that from England. Required rate did not go to 9 per over even once in the entire innings.

PAK vs ENG tomorrow match pitch report Karachi

Post the end of the first T20I a couple of days ago, legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram expressed his disappointment on the nature of the surface, which as per him was way too sluggish.

“This is a 20-over match but it looks like we have been playing on this pitch for the last 7 days,” he exclaimed.

However, teams batting first at this venue had, before the start of the ongoing series, managed to surpass the 200-run mark as many as five times out of the seven previous T20Is, which goes on to further highlight the under fire Pakistan middle-order.\

Come the second T20I at this very venue, the pitch will yet again be nothing short of a batting paradise, with a lightning quick outfield acting as the cherry to the iced-cake for the batters.

Expect the captain to field first and back his side to chase any total down, post winning the Toss.