Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 head to head records 2022: PAK vs BAN head to head in T20 history

Having played against each other in a triangular series in New Zealand right before ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be resuming their T20I rivalry after just over three weeks in their last Super 12 match of the tournament.

Pakistan, who have won their last eight T20Is in a row against Bangladesh, had thumped them twice in Christchurch last month. The last Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I had witnessed Pakistan sealing a 175-run chase with seven wickets and a ball to spare. Additionally, Pakistan have neither lost a T20I to Bangladesh outside of Bangladesh nor lost a World Cup T20I against this opposition.

In all honesty, the penultimate match of Super 12s has a maximum possibility of being the last match of the tournament for both the teams. It will require one proper Group 2 upset (before or after this match) for the winner of this match to go through to the semi-finals (conditions apply though).

Speaking of what is in their hands, both Pakistan and Bangladesh will have eyes on a victory at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow. While Pakistan will be playing their first-ever T20I in this city, Bangladesh had lost their only T20I here against India earlier this week.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 head to head records 2022

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by PAK: 15

Matches won by BAN: 2

Matches played at a neutral venue: 7 (PAK 7, BAN 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (PAK 5, BAN 0)

PAK average score against BAN: 157

BAN average score against PAK: 137

Most runs for PAK: 242 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most runs for BAN: 360 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most wickets for PAK: 10 (Mohammad Wasim)

Most wickets for BAN: 8 (Taskin Ahmed)

Most catches for PAK: 9 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most catches for BAN: 3 (Shakib Al Hasan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).