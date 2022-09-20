Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG Karachi T20I?

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st PAK vs ENG T20I.

After a whole generation of English cricketers didn’t get to play international cricket in Pakistan, another generation will seize their chance with a seven-match T20I series starting in Karachi tonight.

In addition to England returning to Pakistan after 17 years, this series has already been etched in history for being the first-ever seven-match T20I bilateral series between Test Playing Nations.

Going to be the 12th bilateral T20I series between these two teams, it will be the first one to be played in Pakistan. In the previous 11 series, Pakistan have won only three as compared to six English series victories in this format.

With an ICC T20 World Cup to be played next month albeit in completely contrasting conditions, both Pakistan and England would want to make the most of playing as many as seven matches against a top opposition.

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 will be televised in India by Sony Sports Network. Sony have assigned a premier English channel named Sony SIX for the Indian audiences. Readers must note that this series won’t be able in Hindi or any other language in India.

Online users in India can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

Pakistani fans will be able to watch England playing in their country after over a decade-and-a-half on two television channels namely PTV Sports and ARY Sports. As far as fans of the English cricket team back home are concerned, they will be able to watch this tour on the ever-reliable Sky Sports Cricket.

Date – 20/09/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (England), 07:30 PM (Pakistan) and 08:00 PM (England).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Sky Sports Cricket (England) and PTV Sports and ARY Sports (Pakistan).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India).