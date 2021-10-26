Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head T20 | PAK vs NZ T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup match.

The 19th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Sharjah tonight. The high-profile clash will be the first time when Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other after New Zealand’s abandoned tour of Pakistan just over a month ago.

Entering into this match, Pakistan wouldn’t have been more confident than defeating arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup opener. As far as their record at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is concerned, Pakistan have won and lost a match each out of their two outings here – the last of which had come way back in 2015.

Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden reviews team’s historic win against India, his experience of being part of the dressing room and the journey ahead. #WeHaveWeWill #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TptBDBXCKq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 25, 2021

New Zealand, who are coming on the back of facing defeats in two warm-up matches against Australia and England, have a daunting challenge lying in front of them in the form of Pakistan. Just like it is their first match of this tournament, it is also their first T20I at this venue.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head T20 Records

Total number of matches played: 14

Matches won by PAK: 14

Matches won by NZ: 10

Matches played in Asia: 9 (PAK 9, NZ 2)

Matches played at neutral venues: 12 (PAK 9, NZ 3)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (PAK 3, NZ 2)

PAK average score against NZ: 152

NZ average score against PAK: 147

Most runs for PAK: 552 (Mohammad Hafeez)

Most runs for NZ: 509 (Martin Guptill)

Most wickets for PAK: 9 (Shadab Khan)

Most wickets for NZ: 23 (Tim Southee)

Most catches for PAK: 10 (Shoaib Malik)

Most catches for NZ: 10 (Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill)

The last time when Pakistan and New Zealand had locked horns against each other was in Napier some 10 months ago. Chasing a 174-run target, Pakistan had registered a 4-wicket victory on the back of wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scoring a match-winning 89 (59) with the help of 10 fours and three sixes.