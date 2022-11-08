Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 history: Pakistan vs New Zealand head to head in T20 World Cup

New Zealand and Pakistan have done well in the history of the T20 World Cups. Both sides have qualified for the semi-final in this year’s T20 World Cup as well. History suggests that the Pakistani team has dominated New Zealand in this format of the game.

New Zealand’s first win in the tournament against Australia by a thumping margin all but confirmed their place in their semi-final. This team looks really good in both the batting and bowling department. It has to be said that the fielding of the side also gives this side an edge over other teams.

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs New Zealand pitch report

Pakistan, on the other hand, were almost out of the tournament, but luck was in their favour. The rise of Shaheen Afridi in the last two matches has been absolutely stunning, whereas the rest of the bowlers are looking in great rhythm as well. If the top-order can fire, this team is a team to beat.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 history

New Zealand and Pakistan have been playing T20I cricket against each other since 2007, and they have played 28 T20Is against each other so far. Out of 28 matches, 8 matches have been played in UAE, 15 in New Zealand and 5 have been played at a neutral venue. Pakistan have not hosted a single T20I between both teams so far.

The first T20I match between both teams was played in the 2007 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan defeated New Zealand at the Newlands. Both sides met each other in the last T20I World Cup as well, where Pakistan registered an easy win over the Blackcaps at the Sharjah International Stadium.

Amongst the current lot of players, Kane Williamson has scored the most runs against Pakistan amongst Kiwi batters, whereas Tim Southee has scalped the most number of wickets. Amongst the Pakistani players, Babar Azam has scored the most runs against the Kiwis, whereas Haris Rauf has scalped the most wickets.

Both teams recently met three times in the tri-series in New Zealand, where Pakistan won two out of three matches. The closest match between these two teams was played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados during the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup. New Zealand scored 133 runs in the 1st innings, and Pakistan managed to score 132 runs and lost the match by 1 wicket.

Pakistan vs New Zealand head to head in T20 World Cup