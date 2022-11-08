SCG pitch report for T20 semi final tomorrow: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report for NZ vs PAK T20

Sydney Cricket Ground will host the 1st semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and New Zealand. This ground can be a great one for the Pakistani side as the Asian sides do love to play at this venue. It will be interesting to see the pitch in Sydney for this match.

New Zealand topped their group, and they have played some really good cricket in the tournament so far. Glenn Phillips is in excellent form with the bat, whereas Kane Williamson also proved his class in the last match. The bowlers of the side have done a great job in the tournament so far.

Pakistan will consider themselves lucky that they qualified for the semi-final of the tournament. Shaheen Afridi’s form with the ball has been excellent, whereas Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed have handled the middle order well. Shadab Khan has been the best player of the side.

SCG pitch report for T20 semi final tomorrow

The track at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney has always been an excellent track to bat on, and it has been seen in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as well. This is a ground where batting first has been the key to success, and the fresh track is heaven for the batters up front.

A total of 6 T20 World Cup 2022 games have been played at this ground, where 5 of them have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score here has been 179 runs, which is an indication that the teams batting first have done wonders here so far.

This is the most spin-friendly wicket in Australia, and the spinners will again play a very important part on this track. The dry nature of this wicket will assist the spinners, and in the 2nd innings especially, it will be really difficult to hit them. This is a track where the sub-continent sides will thrive.

The square boundaries at this ground are very small, and the outfield is very fast as well. Both captains may opt to bat after winning the toss due to the nature of this wicket.