Pallekele weather hourly: Current weather at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 2nd ODI SL vs AUS

Pallekele weather hourly: With rain halting progress, the second innings of Australia versus Sri Lanka 2nd ODI has been reduced to 43 Overs.

During the second ODI of the ongoing Australia tour of Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium, the Sri Lankan innings was forced to end at the 47.4 Over mark, after rain decided to halt the match proceedings for more than a couple of hours.

Rain stops play ☔ SL on 220/9 (47.4 ovs)#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uv02NXQ1jS — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 16, 2022

Resultantly, the match had to be reduced to 43 Overs in the second innings, with Australia being handed the target of 216 runs after the DLS method adjustments.

Sri Lanka, with mere one wicket remaining before the rain delay, had managed to huff and puff towards the score of 220, with 14 legal deliveries yet to be bowled in the innings.

Devoid of any significant partnership for any wicket throughout the innings, crucial thirties from the likes of Kusal Mendis (36 off 41), Dhananjaya de Silva (34 off 41), and skipper Dasun Shanaka (34 off 36) meant that their side managed to at least go past the 200-run mark.

Pallekele weather hourly

As per Accuweather, the weather condition at present in Pallekele remains to be ‘very warm’ despite the decent amount of rain in certain parts of the city including the match venue.

However, if forecasts are to be believed, it is likely to remain pleasant till the end of the match today.

Also, with a cloud cover of 99% projected till the end of the encounter, the chances of rain to make an appearance yet again cannot be ruled out.

The rain Gods are likely to play spoilsport yet again at around 11:00 pm local time, with a probability of 51% of the same.

Here is the rain probability at Pallekele at an hourly basis:

09:00 pm – 37% chances of rain

10:00 pm – 47% chances of rain

11:00 pm – 51% chances of rain

12:00 am – 47% chances of rain.