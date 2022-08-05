“I was shattered when I got told”: Glenn Maxwell opens up missing a place in the test series against Sri Lanka

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell missed a place in the playing eleven in the recent test series against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was added to the Australian test team for the series against Sri Lanka after a spell of five long years. He was added as an injury cover to Travis Head, but Head got fit in time and Maxwell could not get his opportunity in the playing eleven.

Maxwell last played a test in 2017 against Bangladesh. He has played a total of 7 tests in his career, and all seven of them have been in the subcontinent only. He has scored 339 runs at 26.07, courtesy of one century.

Glenn Maxwell expresses disappointment on Sri Lanka tests

Glenn Maxwell could not make it to the playing eleven for the Australian side for the two tests against Sri Lanka, and he has admitted that he was shattered when he was told that he was not included in the 2nd test match as well.

After a turning track in the 1st test, Maxwell was set to play the 2nd test, but the change in conditions changed the decision of the management. The track looked good for batting, and that’s why Maxwell was not preferred for the same. Maxwell said that he would have played the match if the same pitch would have been used.

“I was shattered when I got told,” Maxwell revealed to reporters in the UK.

“If it was the same pitch for both Tests, I probably would have played, but they obviously made a slightly better wicket and the selectors made the right call.”

“I was just genuinely disappointed. I just really wanted to play, but I loved being a part of it. I loved the thought of playing it (Test cricket) again.”

“I’ve tried not to get too excited or get my hopes up too much because I know, having been in that situation so many times.”

How Glenn Maxwell has spent his last few minutes in Galle. You can’t help but feel for him #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/24BEinpqHB — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 8, 2022

Australia will now travel to India in February-March, and Maxwell is expecting to be a part of that tour as well. Although, Maxwell is not getting over-excited about the same, but he is ready if the opportunity strikes.