Pat Cummins turns down $1 Million offers from lucrative mini IPLs to prioritise Australian team

Australian test captain Pat Cummins reportedly declined $1 Million offers from different T20 Leagues based in India.

The T20 Leagues are taking over the cricketing world, and the players are preferring to play in the leagues instead of international cricket. It has been seen that the players are getting lucrative offers from the leagues where they can earn a huge sum of money by playing for a way lesser interval.

Recently, the New Zealand duo of Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham also declined the central contracts from Blackcaps in order to play in the T20 Leagues around the world. Even Colin de Grandhomme announced his surprise retirement after his name popped up in the BBL Draft without any prior information to the Kiwi board.

Pat Cummins turns down $1 Million offers

In the time of players preferring the T20 Leagues over International cricket, Australian test captain Pat Cummins has put on brilliant precedence for the other players around. It has been reported that Pat Cummins declined an offer of $1 million from India Based T20 Leagues.

Apart from the IPL, there are a lot of city or state-based T20 leagues being played, and they are backed by some huge business partners. Cummins said that playing for Australia is his number one priority, and Cricket Australia should do something and be proactive in these kinds of approaches.

He insists that the board should pay the players in time, and the payment structure should be seen so that the players don’t get tempted by these kinds of opportunities in the market. He said that every Australian player wants to keep Australian cricket as the number one priority.

“These opportunities are huge and they are popping up more and more often,” Cummins said to AAP.

“I think it’s just us as a sport in Australia to make sure that we’ve got a really strong vision of what we want Australian cricket to look like for the next five, ten years.”

“So now what’s next, because these things are going to keep popping up, so get on the front foot, be proactive.”

“We all want to keep Australian cricket as number one, so how can we manage all these different competing interests to try and keep it that way?”

Cummins, who is in India to take part in the 3-match T20I series plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.