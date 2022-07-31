Pat Cummins wife: Who is Becky Boston? Pat Cummins marriage photos

Pat Cummins wife: Australian pacer Pat Cummins tied the knot with his long-time Girlfriend Beck Boston in Australia.

Pat Cummins has been enjoying a good spell both personally and professionally. He was made the captain of the Australian test side ahead of the Ashes, and the team played really well under him. He then won the away test series against Pakistan as captain. He now has great news in his personal life as well.

Australian test captain Pat Cummins has finally married his fiancee Beck Boston in a grand ceremony. Both of them met in 2013, and they got engaged in 2020. Cummins revealed earlier that the Covid pandemic hampered their plans of getting married, but both of them finally tied the knot.

Becky revealed earlier that Cummins proposed to her at a romantic picnic spot in the countryside during the pandemic. Both of them have been pictured quite a lot together, and they have attended several award functions together.

Pat Cummins wife

Pat Cummins Cummins is from Australia, whereas Becky Boston is from England. Becky is an interior designer, currently, she runs an online store selling lavishing home furnishing. She was born on 13 November 1990

In November 2021, both of them were blessed with their first child. Cummins posted a video on his Instagram to announce the arrival of their newborn baby, Albie. He missed the 2nd half of the IPL 2021 for the same. She is quite active on Instagram as well where she has over 32k followers.

According to Daily Mail, the marriage took place at the Chateau Du Soliel, and the family and friends were there at the wedding. Cummins wore a black suit, whereas Becky wore a flowing white gown and veil. Becky is two years old than Pat Cummins. It is said that the property of the venue costs around $7,000 per night.

A lot of Australian cricketers such as Nathan Lyon, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, etc, attended the wedding with their partners. Nathan Lyon also got married for the 2nd time recently.