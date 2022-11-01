PCB tickets Rawalpindi Test: Full ticket price list for Pakistan vs England 1st Test match

Although the global cricketing fraternity is obsessed with the business end of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, a proactive PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) is all in readiness of kick-starting ticket sales for the upcoming three-match Test series against England starting from December 1.

Having already hosted a Pakistan-England Test match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be hosting the first of three Tests against England. In what will be the 13th Test to be played in the city, it will be the first one featuring England.

Ticket sales for only the first Test match will start from tomorrow, i.e., November 2 (10:00 hours onward). Book Me, a renowned ticketing platform in Pakistan, will be issuing tickets for all the five days of the match.

Interested fans will have to visit the website or application of Book Me to book tickets for Rawalpindi Test. All users have to do is click on the “Cricket” section before selecting the match of their choice. Upon selecting the number of tickets of their preferred price category, users will have to follow basic steps to complete the online transaction.

“For the passionate Rawalpindi and Islamabad cricket fans, it is a great opportunity to attend the match and be part of the historic Test between the two sides that enjoy massive following and fan-base,” PCB International Cricket Director Zakir Khan said in a statement.

“It is also a chance for the parents to bring their children so that they can watch modern-day stars in action and be attracted to cricket and eventually fall in love with this great sport.”

PCB tickets Rawalpindi Test full price list

Ticket prices for the first Test have been divided into two categories. Readers must note that both the price categories are very economical to allure fans to the stadium.

PKR250 – Premium (Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh and Yasir Arafat Stands)

PKR500 – VIP (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Mahmood Stands)