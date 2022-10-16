Pakistan T20 record in Australia: Pakistan record in Australia all match result list T20I

Pakistan T20 record in Australia: Pakistan have played only a couple of bilateral T20I series in Australia till date.

Just like seven other Super 12 teams, Pakistan will also be playing their first official warm-up match ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Set to face England at the Gabba tomorrow, Pakistan will have quite an opportunity of fine-tuning their skills against a team which they have faced seven times in the last one month.

Coming on the back of winning a triangular series in New Zealand, Pakistan should be a confident unit especially after winning the final in Christchurch primarily due to their middle-order.

Having further given a shot in the arm to their batting strength by including Fakhar Zaman in the 15-member squad as a last-minute change, Pakistan will have eyes on a second T20 World Cup title in their eighth appearance.

Pakistan T20 record in Australia

Not the most encouraging of stats to begin a World Cup, Pakistan are yet to win a T20I in Australia. Having faced losses in their three completed T20Is here, Pakistan have a lot of scope for improvement in this tournament.

The only two times when Pakistan have played the shortest format down under is 2010 and 2019. Their high-profile encounter against India on October 23 will see them playing a T20I in Australia after almost three years.

Babar Azam (115), Iftikhar Ahmed (108) and Mohammad Rizwan (45) are the highest T20I run-scorers in Australia among Pakistani players part of the current squad.

As far as bowlers are concerned, only fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain and vice-captain Shadab Khan have played an Australia T20I in the past. While both Hasnain and Khan have bowled four overs in T20Is in this country, neither of the two has picked any wicket.

Although in a losing cause against the hosts in Canberra, Pakistan’s highest innings total in a T20I in Australia is 150/6 in 20 overs.

