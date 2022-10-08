Perth Stadium T20 records: Optus Stadium Perth records and highest innings total in T20Is

Perth Stadium T20 records: Perth Stadium will be hosting an international match after almost three years tomorrow.

The first T20I of England’s tour of Australia 2022 will be played in Perth tomorrow. The first of a three-match series will begin the last bilateral T20I series for both these teams before ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

In what is going to be the sixth international match across formats at the Perth Stadium, it will witness the city hosting an international match for the first time since December 2019. The last match to be played here was an Australia-New Zealand Test.

Scheduled to begin at 03:40 PM (local time), Australia vs England first T20I will be played in the afternoon-evening slot in Perth. The development will please the sub-continent fans, in particular, as they will have as many as three white-ball international matches to follow at the given time.

Perth Stadium T20 records

With Perth Stadium hosting all of one T20I till date, there aren’t a lot of records to mention for this stadium. It was almost three years ago when Australia had defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets here.

While Pakistan had registered a batting collapse, only the opening batters had batted for Australia in the inaugural T20I at the Perth Stadium. Hence, highest T20I run-scorers at this venue are Aaron Finch (52) and David Warner (48).

Set to play on Sunday, Australia pacer Kane Richardson was their best bowler on the day with bowling figures of 4-0-18-3. In addition to Richardson, pacers Sean Abbott and Mitchell Starc had picked a couple of wickets each to be assisted by all-rounder Ashton Agar’s lone wicket.

As far as the visitors are concerned, England’s only appearance at this stadium had come during its inaugural match in January 2018. Last of a five-match series was won by England after they successfully defended 259 runs. Part of the current squad, Alex Hales (35), Jos Buttler (21), Moeen Ali (6 and 3/55), Adil Rashid (12 and 1/55) and David Willey (2 and 0/37) had also played that match.

Talking of players part of the current squads, Mitchell Marsh (363), Liam Livingstone (337), Josh Inglis (319), Hales (111), Aaron Finch (96), Marcus Stoinis (88), Matthew Wade (79), Glenn Maxwell (61) have done well in T20s at this venue. Among bowlers, Chris Jordan (11), Richardson (8), Agar (6), Marsh (5) and Starc (2) have done well in T20s played here.

Highest innings total at Perth Stadium

In what remains the only two T20I innings at the Perth Stadium, Pakistan and Australia had scored 106/8 (20 overs) and 109/0 (11.5 overs) respectively. Needless to say, Australia’s innings is the highest successful T20I run-chase at this venue.

With Perth Stadium also having hosted 22 T20s till now, record for highest successful T20 run-chase lies with Sydney Thunder for sealing a 182-run target against hosts Perth Scorchers during Big Bash League 2018-19.

The Australian cricket team has touched down in Perth ahead of their T20 clash with England tomorrow. The Aussies still looking to settle on their World Cup lineup – after claiming a series sweep against the West Indies. @MitchellTurner8 #9News pic.twitter.com/TlPEKQGDsV — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) October 8, 2022

Scorchers, however, hold the record for the highest T20 innings total here. It was during a BBL 2019-20 match against Brisbane Heat when the home team had scored 213/3 in 20 overs. Readers must note that the 200-run mark has been crossed only twice at this venue.