Cricket

“Pitch for Rawalpindi Test was not favorable to bowlers”: David Warner criticizes the pitch of Rawalpindi ahead of second test in Karachi

"Pitch for Rawalpindi Test was not favorable to bowlers": David Warner criticizes the pitch of Rawalpindi ahead of second test in Karachi
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"They know and understand how important the situation is": Nikita Mazepin reveals names of the Formula 1 drivers who supported him after his axing
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Pitch for Rawalpindi Test was not favorable to bowlers": David Warner criticizes the pitch of Rawalpindi ahead of second test in Karachi
“Pitch for Rawalpindi Test was not favorable to bowlers”: David Warner criticizes the pitch of Rawalpindi ahead of second test in Karachi

David Warner has said that the Rawalpindi’s pitch had no support for the bowlers, and…