“Pitch for Rawalpindi Test was not favorable to bowlers”: David Warner criticizes the pitch of Rawalpindi ahead of second test in Karachi

David Warner has said that the Rawalpindi’s pitch had no support for the bowlers, and he expects something better in Karachi.

The first test between Australia and Pakistan ended in a draw. There was absolutely no support for the bowlers, and a total of 14 wickets fell during the game. Pakistan scored 476-4 in the first innings, whereas they ended at 252-0 in the second. The 2nd test will be played at the national stadium in Karachi.

There has been a lot of criticism around the pitch at Rawalpindi, and Karachi’s pitch can be a better one. Ahead of the game, both teams would want to look at their playing eleven ahead of the game.

David Warner criticizes Rawalpindi’s wicket

David Warner has also criticized the pitch of the first test in Karachi. Warner scored a half-century in the only inning he got, and he also stitched 156 runs opening partnership with Usman Khawaja.

David Warne said that batting first at the National Stadium in Karachi will be beneficial. He also said that Rawalpindi’s pitch had no support for the bowlers, and he expects a better pitch in Karachi.

“I think batting first at National Stadium will be more beneficial! It’s easy to bat when there’s no bounce and pace on the pitch,” Warner said.

“Pitch for Rawalpindi Test was not favorable to bowlers. Let’s hope pitch for Karachi Test will provide quality cricket to fans.”

David Warner “I think batting first at National Stadium will be more beneficial! It’s easy to bat when there’s no bounce and pace on the pitch. Pitch for Rawalpindi Test was not favorable to bowlers. Let’s hope pitch for Karachi Test will provide quality cricket to fans” #PAKvAUS — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 10, 2022

Australia stuck with their plan of playing just one spinner in Nathan Lyon, but that can change in Karachi. The Aussies can look to add a specialist spinner along with Nathan Lyon. Mitchell Swepson is leading the race to make his test debut for Australia.

Mitchell Swepson has been with the Aussie test team for a long now. However, he has not made his test debut yet for the Aussies. He had a brilliant Shield season with Queensland last year, and he is the favourite to partner Nathan Lyon in the second test of the series.