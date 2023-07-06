Players With Century And 5 Wickets In Same ODI Match

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede has become only the fourth cricketer to score a century and pick a five-wicket haul in the history of Men’s ODIs. de Leede’s sensational all-round effort played a titular role in powering his team to become the 10th (and last) team to qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

A rare incident which has happened after six years, de Leede registered both a century and a five-fer for the first time in the format. A match which will doubtlessly be remembered for more reasons than one especially from a Dutch perspective saw the 23-year old player register the first instance of dismissing five batters before completing a ton in an ODI.

It is worth of a mention that all the three such previous occasions had seen a player scoring a hundred in the first innings and picking five wickets in the second. Additionally, such a milestone has been achieved for the second time in a match between associate nations.

de Leede, who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium-pace, picked bowling figures of 10-0-52-5 which comprised dismissing three specialist batters.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 15th over of a 278-run chase, de Leede scored a hard-hitting 123 (92) including seven fours and five sixes. Run out in the 43rd over, it wasn’t much of an issue as only formalities were remaining post his dismissal.

Having already enticed immense limelight for his splendid performance in a super over against West Indies last month, de Leede will surely grab a lot of eyeballs during the world event in India later this year.

Players With Century And 5 Wickets In Same ODI