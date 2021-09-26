“Playing best cricket of his life”: Twitter reactions on Shardul Thakur dismissing Andre Russell in KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match

Shardul Thakur dismissing Andre Russell: The Indian fast bowler extended his golden run by dismissing the threatening West Indian all-rounder.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Shardul Thakur extended his golden run in competitive cricket by registering another impact-generating performance.

Thakur, who had picked two crucial wickets in the previous match, managed to retain his successful spree by bowling a wicket-maiden after being introduced into the attack in the sixth over.

Having sent back Kolkata Knight Riders opening batter Venkatesh Iyer (18) in his first over, Thakur picked the all-important wicket of Andre Russell (20) in his last over.

Russell, who had started to threaten by scoring two fours and a six, was aiming for another boundary when his attempt of playing a big shot saw him playing on the stumps as Kolkata lost their fifth wicket in the business end of the innings.

With bowling figures of 4-1-20-2, Thakur was the pick of Super Kings’ bowlers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. Known to make things happen on the field, Thakur hasn’t let his reputation get affected in the second leg of IPL 2021 till now.

Twitter reactions on Shardul Thakur dismissing Andre Russell:

Shardul Thakur wants every second in this phase in life to be an hour, even a day maybe. Just stretch it out. Playing the best cricket of his life — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2021

Man with a Golden Arm #ShardulThakur — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 26, 2021

This is not a joke anymore. It’s Lord Shardul’s World and we are all living in it. Always provides important breakthroughs. The ARM OF GOD. 😳😭#CSKvsKKR @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/0k7YTAXu8o — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) September 26, 2021

