“Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana allowing India to dream again”: Aakash Chopra hails Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana to allow India make a comeback against Pakistan

Aakash Chopra praised the partnership of Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana, which helped India in their Women’s World Cup game against Pakistan.

Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana combined for a record partnership to help India make a comeback against Pakistan. The Indian team is starting their Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign with a massive game against Pakistan.

Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat, but the start was not ideal. Shafali Verma got out on a duck, and India lost their first wicket at just four runs. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma then stitched an amazing partnership. Smriti Mandhana completed here half-century, whereas Deepti Sharma made 40 runs.

India lost their second wicket at 96 runs, and then the downfall started. India went from 96-2 to 114-6 in no time. The stalwarts Harmanrpeet Kaur and Mithali Raj failed to fulfill the expectations. However, Pooja and Sneh Rana had other plans.

Both of them combined for a 122 runs partnership for the 7th wicket, which is a record in WODIs. Vastrakar scored 67 runs in 59 balls, whereas Rana scored 53 runs in 48 balls. Courtesy of their partnership, Team India finished at 244-7 after 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu scalped a couple of wickets each, whereas Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, and Anam Amin got a wicket each.

Aakash Chopra praises Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra had a lot of praise for both Rana and Vastrakar. He said that both of them allowed India to dream again in the game. The record partnership has certainly swung the tie in some favour for the Indian Women’s cricket team.

“Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana…allowing India to breathe again. Dream again,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Twitter Reactions

The Twitterati went berserk after the record partnership by Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar.

Terrific rescue act by Sneh Rana (53* off 48) and Pooja Vastrakar (67 off 59) as India post 244/7 in 50 overs against Pakistan Smriti Mandhana with 52, Deepti Sharma with 40 Need to bowl well now.#INDvPAK #CWC22 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 6, 2022

What a champion, Pooja Vastrakar. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 6, 2022

Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar have given India a chance in this game. Seemed curtains when Mithali was out and it was 114-6. Should be a really good game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2022



India Women and Pakistan Women have played ten ODIs so far against each other, and India have a 100% win record.