“Pretty average batting on show”: Herschelle Gibbs unable to make sense of England vs South Africa 3rd Test at The Oval

Herschelle Gibbs unable to make sense: The former South African batter pointed out the ordinary batting by both teams.

Fall of 17 wickets defined the third day of the third Test match between England and South Africa at The Oval yesterday. Of the 70 overs that were possible on what was effectively the first day with any play possible in the match, both the teams scored a combined total of 272 runs amid losing wickets at regular intervals.

England captain Ben Stokes, who had won the toss and chose to bowl on what seems like ages ago on Thursday, didn’t have to bowl as his bowlers bundled out South Africa for 118 in 36.2 overs.

Pacer Ollie Robinson’s third-wicket haul caused the maximum damage in the first half of the day as his bowling figures of 14-3-49-5 were followed by veteran pacer Stuart Broad registering figures of 12.2-1-41-4.

England, too, kept up with a wicket-losing spree despite scoring in excess of 4.5 runs per over in the 33.4 overs that they batted on Saturday. Lone half-centurion of the day, England’s Ollie Pope scored a stroke-filled 67 (77) comprising of 11 fours only to witness a lack of resistance from the other end.

Currently ahead by 36 runs in the match, England wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes (11*) and Robinson (3*) would be wanting to bat for at least the first session to hand their team with a monumental advantage in a series-decider.

Herschelle Gibbs unable to make sense of England vs South Africa 3rd Test at The Oval

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs took to social media platform Twitter hours before the start of play on Day 4 today to admit him not being able to make send of the match thus far.

Perhaps bewildered by fall of so many wickets in a day, Gibbs termed the batting from both the teams as “pretty average”. Gibbs, who had scored two centuries in nine Test innings in England during his time, predicted how a 100-120 first-innings lead for the hosts would make things difficult for the visitors.

Not sure what to make of this #ENGvsSA test thus far.. tbh,been some pretty average batting on show. If England get 100-120 ahead,they in the pound seats. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 11, 2022

If weather doesn’t play spoilsport in London unlike Day 1, fans can expect a result to this match and series by tomorrow.