Cricket

“Pretty average batting on show”: Herschelle Gibbs unable to make sense of England vs South Africa 3rd Test at The Oval

"Pretty average batting on show": Herschelle Gibbs unable to make sense of England vs South Africa 3rd Test at The Oval
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"They are making too many changes": Ramiz Raja reveals the reason behind India's early exit in Asia Cup 2022
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Pretty average batting on show": Herschelle Gibbs unable to make sense of England vs South Africa 3rd Test at The Oval
“Pretty average batting on show”: Herschelle Gibbs unable to make sense of England vs South Africa 3rd Test at The Oval

Herschelle Gibbs unable to make sense: The former South African batter pointed out the ordinary…