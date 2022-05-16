Prithvi Shaw father name: Prithvi Shaw family details

Prithvi Shaw father name: Prithvi Shaw’s father has played a huge part in the cricketing career of Indian batter Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw is regarded as one of the most talented batters in the current Indian setup. Shaw, who became a household name after captaining the Indian U-19 side to World Cup glory in 2018 has already achieved some incredible numbers under his belt.

Prithvi Shaw, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 2022 has missed the last three games due to typhoid. It is yet to be seen whether he will be available to play in the rest of the tournament or not.

Prithvi Shaw has scored 339 test runs in 5 matches, whereas he also has scored 166 ODI runs in six games. The numbers of Shaw do not reflect his exact quality. Shaw is the first Indian batter to score a century on their Test, Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debut.

Shaw was bought by Delhi Capitals in 2018, and he has been an important part of the side since then. He was also retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Shaw has scored 1564 IPL runs at a strike rate of 148.39, courtesy of 12 centuries.

Prithvi Shaw father name

Prithvi Shaw’s father’s name is Pankaj Shaw. Shaw lost his mother when he was just four years old, his father single-handedly raised Prithvi and fulfilled his son’s desire. Pankaj Shaw used to run his garment business, but he stopped it to focus on Prithvi’s cricketing career.

Prithvi Shaw is not married yet, and he does not have any siblings as well. He is born and raised in Mumbai, but his roots are from Gaya in Bihar.

Prithvi Shaw has acknowledged many times that his father has played a massive part in his career, and he could not have done anything without him. On his birthday, he even posted a picture on Instagram where he wrote “Happy birthday dad and my best friend”.

Prithvi Shaw came into the limelight when he scored 546 runs in 330 balls in the Haris Shield cricket tournament in Mumbai.