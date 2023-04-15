Prithvi Shaw Last 10 Innings Score List: How many runs has Delhi Capitals’ opener scored in IPL 2023?

There is no hiding to the fact that Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw is one solid Indian Premier League season away from being in recognition for international cricket once again. Although Shaw was part of a 16-member squad for New Zealand T20Is earlier this year, he hasn’t played international cricket since July 2021.

Not that Shaw hasn’t done well in the IPL in the past but he needs a phenomenal season at Delhi Capitals to back his stellar domestic form. Five matches into the ongoing 16th season of the IPL, there has been no sign whatsoever of the right-handed batter’s brilliance.

Shaw’s current form has not only failed to impress fans and followers but has also not gone according to head coach Ricky Ponting‘s expectations.

“And I spoke to him the other day about his attitude and the way that he’s working and how things are going. I honestly feel that this is going to be his biggest season ever in the IPL,” Ponting had predicted an impact-generating IPL 2023 for Shaw during a press conference last month.

Shaw, who was found wanting against world-class express fast bowlers in his first few outings of the season, found a new way to get out against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the day.

It was on the second ball that he faced that Shaw became a victim of poor running and outstanding fielding by Anuj Rawat at cover. With the latter pulling off an extraordinary dive, pick-up and throw in one go, there was no way Shaw would’ve completed a risky single.

How many runs has Prithvi Shaw scored in IPL 2023?

As a result, all that Shaw has scored this season are 34 runs at an average of 6.8 and a strike rate of 117.24. Forget playing for India, it wouldn’t be a surprise if DC drop the 23-year old player in their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Prithvi Shaw Last 10 Innings Score List

As far as Shaw’s last 10 T20 innings are concerned, he has scored 97 runs at an average of 9.7 and a strike rate of 129.33.