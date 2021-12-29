Ben McDermott IPL: Is Ben McDermott Craig son? Has McDermott played in the IPL?

Ben McDermott IPL: The opening batter from Hobart Hurricanes is in the middle of a dreamlike Big Bash League season.

Hobart Hurricanes opening batter Ben McDermott has become the first batter to score three (including two consecutive) centuries in the Big Bash League.

Coming on the back of his second T20 century against Adelaide Strikers on Monday, McDermott registered his third in the format to play a titular role in a 85-run victory against Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium.

Despite receiving minimal support from other batters until Tim David’s 9-ball 30* in the last two overs, McDermott put on display a one-man show to score a match-winning 127 (65) comprising of nine fours and sixes each.

Ben McDermott’s in the business of boundaries – and business is BOOMING 💥 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/XSOGSoUhzC — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2021

While McDermott’s career-best innings was also the third-highest individual score by a batter in a BBL match, Melbourne Renegades fast bowler Kane Richardson registered the second-worst bowling figures in the tournament.

Ben McDermott IPL team

McDermott, 27, who has played 19 white-ball matches for Australia across formats, is the son of former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott.

In 209 international matches for Australia across formats between 1984-1996, Craig McDermott had picked 494 wickets with the help of 15 five-wicket hauls. Readers must note that Ben also has an elder brother in Alister McDermott, who has played 20 first-class matches, 27 List A matches and 25 T20s.

Never seen better 🏏great knock son 💯🏏👍🏻🇦🇺 — CraigMcDermott (@c_mcdermott328) December 29, 2021

Ben, who had last represented Australia during their Bangladesh tour earlier this year, might well be recalled into the T20I squad after his prolific T20 form. In five matches this season, McDermott’s 353 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 88.25 and 170.53 respectively including two centuries and one half-century. It is noteworthy that Australia will host New Zealand for a white-ball series in January-February.

With a mega Indian Premier League auction slated to happen in the months to come, it wouldn’t be a surprise if McDermott attracts bid from franchises for what will be his maiden IPL appearance.