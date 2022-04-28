Prithvi Shaw vs KKR stats and last 5 innings list: Prithvi Shaw vs Umesh Yadav IPL record

Prithvi Shaw vs KKR stats: The opening batter from Delhi Capitals has played magnificently well against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yet to peak in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against each other in the 41st match at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Highest IPL 2022 run-scorer for Capitals and eighth highest overall, opening batter Prithvi Shaw would be expected to contribute yet again to provide his team with a brilliant start. In seven innings this season, Shaw’s 254 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 36.28 and 164.93 respectively.

A primary reason behind expectations around Shaw is the fact that he will be playing at his home ground tonight. In seven T20 innings at the Wankhede Stadium, Shaw’s 229 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 32.71 an 157.93 respectively.

Prithvi Shaw vs KKR stats

As far as playing against KKR is concerned, Shaw has managed to stand tall on his potential on most occasions against this opposition. In seven innings across five seasons, Shaw has scored 392 runs at an average and strike rate of 56 and 171.18 respectively against this opposition.

Shaw, who has scored as many as five IPL half-centuries against Kolkata, had scored a career-best 99 (55) comprising of 12 fours and three sixes against them over three years ago.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 51 29 7 2 Mumbai (BS) 2022 18 12 2 1 Sharjah 2021 82 41 11 1 Ahmedabad 2021 66 41 4 4 Sharjah 2020 14 7 0 2 Kolkata 2019

Prithvi Shaw vs Umesh Yadav IPL record

Shaw, who will face Kolkata fast bowler Umesh Yadav in the powerplay, has only faced him twice in the IPL in the past. Shaw, who has scored 24 (15) with the help of five fours against Yadav, has also been dismissed once by the right-arm bowler.