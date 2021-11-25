“Proud of you”: Ricky Ponting elated as Shreyas Iyer makes Test debut in Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer makes Test debut vs New Zealand: The Mumbai-batter has become the 303rd player to play Test cricket for India.

The first day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India has commence on a disciplined note in Kanpur. An archetype start to a Test match witnessed Indian batters trying to get their eye in against the new ball.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have also done pretty well in terms of not giving away too many runs and dismissing Mayank Agarwal (13) in the process. The fact that the visitors were asked to bowl first by India captain Ajinkya Rahane against their desire of wanting to bat first had made it all the more important for them to start well at the Green Park today.

Ricky Ponting elated as Shreyas Iyer makes Test debut

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who has already played six T20Is for them this year, was handed a Test debut earlier today. The 22-year old player has found a spot ahead of another all-rounder Mitchell Santner and a third fast-bowling option in Neil Wagner.

Meanwhile, India had already announced a Test debut for batter Shreyas Iyer on the eve of the match making his the 303rd Test player for them. Iyer, 26, has already played 54 white-ball matches across formats at the highest level.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was among the many well-wishers for Iyer on his Test debut. Readers must note that Ponting and Iyer have worked extensively with each other as a head coach and captain at Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Having seen all the work you’ve put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you @ShreyasIyer15. https://t.co/Tnb3xZNXhX — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 25, 2021

In 54 first-class matches till date, Iyer has amassed 4,592 runs at an average and strike rate of 52.18 and 81.54 respectively with the help of 12 centuries and 23 half-centuries. It is worth mentioning that Iyer is the only current player across the world with a first-class average and strike rate of more than 50 and 80 respectively.