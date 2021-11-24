Shreyas Iyer test debut: Ajinkya Rahane confirms Shreyas Iyer will play the 1st test against New Zealand in Kanpur

Shreyas Iyer test debut: Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be making his test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur.

India will take on New Zealand in the first test of the two-game series on 25 November 2021 in Kanpur. Both sides met each other in the WTC Final, where New Zealand took the crown. This series is also a part of the WTC, so both games are going to be crucial.

New Zealand won the last bilateral series against India at home, but they have never won in India. The Kiwis have rested Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme for this series. Team India is also without players like Virat, Rohit, Rishabh, Shami, and Bumrah, whereas KL Rahul is also injured.

Shreyas Iyer test debut: Ajinkya Rahane confirms Shreyas Iyer will play in Kanpur test

According to reports, Shubhman Gill was set to bat in the middle-order, but KL Rahul’s injury has changed the scenarios. Gill is now set to open with Mayank Agarwal, whereas there will be a vacancy in the middle-order.

However, on the eve of the game, Ajinkya Rahane answered the question about the middle-order. Rahane confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be making his test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer is all set to be India’s 303rd Test cricketer. Iyer is expected to bat the number four slot in this game, instead of Virat Kohli (Kohli will play 2nd test).

“Shreyas is going to make his debut. Unfortunately, KL is injured, he’s not going to be part of the team for the next two Tests so Shreyas will make his debut,” Ajinkya Rahane said.

Ajinkya Rahane confirms Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut in the first Test against New Zealand 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/O0ENJY9yDz — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 24, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav was selected in the test team on England tour, but he was given a rest from this series. He came in as a late replacement for injured KL Rahul. Hanuma Vihari was also on option, but he is currently playing for India-A in South Africa.

Shreyas Iyer first-class record

Iyer has not played a test match for India, but he has a phenomenal record with the red-ball in first-class games. He has scored 4592 runs at an average of 52.18, whereas he has also scored 12 centuries. Shreyas has already played 32 T20Is and 22 ODIs for India.