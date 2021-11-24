Cricket

Shreyas Iyer test debut: Ajinkya Rahane confirms Shreyas Iyer will play the 1st test against New Zealand in Kanpur

Shreyas Iyer test debut: Ajinkya Rahane confirms Shreyas Iyer will play the 1st test against New Zealand in Kanpur
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Best gloveman in the country": Marcus Harris advocates for Tim Paine ahead of 1st Ashes Test at the Gabba
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Shreyas Iyer test debut: Ajinkya Rahane confirms Shreyas Iyer will play the 1st test against New Zealand in Kanpur
Shreyas Iyer test debut: Ajinkya Rahane confirms Shreyas Iyer will play the 1st test against New Zealand in Kanpur

Shreyas Iyer test debut: Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be making his…