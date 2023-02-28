PSL highest target achieved: Highest target in PSL history all seasons

In T20 cricket, the teams prefer chasing, and Multan Sultans have the record of the highest successful run-chase in the history of the Pakistan Super League. In 2022, they chased the target of 207 against the eventual champions, Lahore Qalandars. In reply to Lahore’s 206/5, the Sultans chased the target with 5 wickets to spare.

Lahore’s bowling is one of the best in the tournament, and they won the tournament last year, but interestingly, the top-2 run-chases in PSL history came last year, and both of them were against the Lahore Qalandars only. Surprisingly, all the top-4 run-chases have come against the Qalandars.

Quetta Gladiators’ name comes three times in the list of top-5 highest run-chases. The batting lineup of the Gladiators has always been filled with some T20 superstars over the years, but they have not been able to replicate that success on the ground. The players like Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, etc have represented the Gladiators in the past.

PSL highest target achieved

In PSL 2023, the chasing has not been that easy, and the majority of the matches have been won by the teams batting first. The pitches are now assisting the spinners, and the run-chases have been impacted by it. Both the top run-chases came last year in Karachi, where the ground is small, and the batters have enjoyed the conditions.

The majority of the PSL matches have been hosted in UAE only, and Sharjah being the smallest ground, has hosted some high-scoring encounters in the past. It will be interesting to see if the record of the highest PSL run-chase gets broken in the ongoing edition of PSL.