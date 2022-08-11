“We wouldn’t have really taken it to heart”: Tamim Iqbal describes defeat against Zimbabwe as heartbreaking

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has described the away series’ defeat against Zimbabwe as heartbreaking.

The dream run of form of Zimbabwe continued when they defeated Bangladesh in both ODIs and T20Is in home conditions. After qualifying for the T20 World Cup in Australia, this series win will definitely lift the morale of Zimbabwe cricket.

Bangladesh won the last ODI by a huge margin of 105 runs, but it had no impact on the result of the series. Sikandar Raza was at his very best in the series with both bat and the ball. Bangladesh were expected to dominate in the ODIs with their big names back, but they could not hurt the spirit of the Zimbabwe side.

Tamim Iqbal calls the loss against Zimbabwe heartbreaking

Bangladesh’s captain Tamim Iqbal has described the loss against Zimbabwe as heartbreaking, he said that if the team would have lost to the top teams like India or Australia, they would not have taken it to their hearts. He although clarified that he does want to belittle the performance of Zimbabwe players.

“If we had lost to Australia or India, say [Virat] Kohli or [Steven] Smith had played such knocks against us, we wouldn’t have really taken it to heart,” Tamim Iqbal said.

“They are top players. They are top teams. We didn’t have much to do. I am not belittling them. [Sikandar] Raza, [Regis] Chakabva and [Innocent] Kaia played unbelievably well, but it proved that we have a lot to improve in our ODI side.”

Ahead of the Zimbabwe series, the Bangladesh side won their last five ODI series. Iqbal said that they are a brilliant ODI team, and the graph can down after a string of good performances. He insists that he does not want to blame the batters or bowlers for the defeat in the series.

“It doesn’t change the fact that we are a serious ODI team. We are a fantastic ODI team. We had a great run but the graph usually comes down,” Tamim added.