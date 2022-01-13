Pujara and Rahane out: Ajinkya Rahane last 10 Test innings score

Ajinkya Rahane last 10 Test innings: The former Indian vice-captain became a victim to a wicket-taking delivery at the Newlands.

During the third day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, senior India batters Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) were dismissed cheaply in successive overs to add to the team’s woes.

Pujara, who resumed the Indian innings with captain Virat Kohli, lasted only for a couple of deliveries as his attempt of playing a Marco Jansen short delivery on the leg-side saw him guiding the ball to Keegan Petersen. Fielding at leg slip, Petersen grabbed a breathtaking catch to stun the Indian batter.

Rahane, who walked in as Pujara’s replacement, played a total of nine deliveries before becoming a victim of a wicket-taking delivery bowled by South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Wanting to defend a delivery, Rahane was undone by a lot of extra bounce. As a result, the right-hand batter gloved the ball behind the wickets which was eventually grabbed by South Africa captain Dean Elgar.

Leading by only 70 runs this morning, India couldn’t have asked for a worse start than losing Pujara and Rahane for a combined total of a run. In what has become an unwanted custom now, Pujara and Rahane not standing tall on their potential hurts the team more often than not.

Cheteshwar Pujara last 10 Test innings

In his last 10 Test innings starting from the home series against New Zealand in November, Pujara has scored 219 runs at an average of 21.90 including a solitary half-century.

Ajinkya Rahane last 10 Test innings

Rahane, on the other hand, hasn’t even managed a Test average of >20 in his last 10 innings starting from the fourth Test against England at The Oval. In this period, Rahane has managed just 189 runs at an average of 18.9 with the help of one half-century.