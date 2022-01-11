Pujara last 10 innings in Tests: When was the last time Cheteshwar Pujara had scored a Test century?

Cheteshwar Pujara last 10 innings: The Indian batter failed to convert his brilliant start into a brilliant innings today.

During the first day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara couldn’t convert his start into a substantial innings.

Pujara, who put together a rescuing 62-run partnership for the third wicket alongside captain Virat Kohli, failed soon after the lunch break after scoring 43 (77) with the help of seven fours.

Pujara, who started South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen’s eighth over with a confident flick for a boundary, couldn’t keep away from a challenging delivery in the same over. Pitched on a tight line and length, Jansen moved the delivery enough to induce an outside edge off Pujara’s bat.

With the batting falling for the trap, South Africa managed to dismiss the third Indian batter after Kohli won the toss and chose to bat this morning.

Cheteshwar Pujara last 10 innings in Test cricket

Pujara, whose form has been a concern for the Indian team management for more than a year now, now has 271 runs in his last 10 Test innings at an average of 27.1. The 33-year old player has a couple of half-centuries and ducks in the same period which begins from the second innings of the fourth England vs India Test at The Oval.

Cheteshwar Pujara last century in Tests

As far as Pujara’s last Test century is concerned, it had come more than three years ago during 2019’s New Year’s Test against Australia in Sydney when the right-hand batter had scored a match-winning 193 (373).

In 27 Test matches since then, Pujara has scored 1,278 runs at an average of 27.78 including 12 half-centuries. A Test average of <30 for a player of Pujara’s class for as many as 41 Test innings highlights how run-scoring has been a onerous task for him despite some pivotal contributions in the recent years.

Cheteshwar Pujara highest Test score in Test matches

It is worth mentioning that Pujara’s highest Test score of 206* (389) had come against England in Ahmedabad a decade ago. In what was Pujara’s second Test century, it was also his maiden Test double century.