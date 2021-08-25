Pujara last 10 Test innings: Cheteshwar Pujara registers another single-digit score; becomes James Anderson’s 2nd victim in Leeds Test

Pujara last 10 Test innings: The Indian No. 3 batsman was dismissed for a single-digit score for the sixth time in his last 10 Test innings.

During the first day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds, veteran England pacer James Anderson made early inroads into the Indian batting lineup after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat.

Taking the new ball for the hosts, it required only five deliveries for Anderson to draw first blood as India opening batsman Lokesh Rahul (0) edged an out-swinging delivery to Jos Buttler behind the wickets.

Anderson, who appeared to be in wicket-taking rhythm at Headingley today, made the most of a praiseworthy start by sending back Cheteshwar Pujara to the pavilion in his third over.

It was on the first delivery of the fifth over that Pujara’s uncertainty around wanting to play at an Anderson delivery saw him edging the ball to Buttler. Having scored 1 (9), Pujara has continued his dismal form at the highest level as he failed yet again to provide stability to his team.

Pujara last 10 Test innings

Despite playing a match-saving innings at Lord’s, Pujara has once again raised concerns with respect to his form as this is his sixth single-digit score in the last 10 innings at the highest level. It is worth mentioning that Pujara has only scored 118 runs at a poor average and strike rate of 13.11 and 23.88 respectively in his last 10 Test inning.

