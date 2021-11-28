Pujara last 10 Test innings: Kyle Jamieson dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply as India lose early wicket on Day 4 of Kanpur Test

Pujara last 10 Test innings: The Indian vice-captain was unsuccessful in bailing his team out of trouble at the Green Park today.

During the fourth day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, India vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara failed to convert his start for yet another time in the last couple of years or so.

Resuming from his overnight score of 9*, Pujara successfully put away a loose delivery on the leg-side for a boundary in the first of the day being bowled by New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson.

However, it was the same Jamieson who drew first blood on Day 4 by dismissing Pujara in the seventh over. It all happened on the first delivery of the 12th over when Jamieson bowled a short delivery on the leg-stump to Pujara.

Despite the bowling team appealing in unison for a caught behind down the leg-side, umpire ruled the decision in Pujara’s favour. While Pujara survived the first appeal, he ran out of luck when the DRS displayed a spike on UltraEdge right at the time when the ball was close to his gloves.

Cheteshwar Pujara last century in Test

As a result, Pujara walked back to the pavilion after scoring 22 (33) to register another low score by his standards. Since scoring a phenomenal 193 (373) against Australia in Sydney during the New Year’s Test of 2019, Pujara hasn’t been able to score a Test century.

In 23 Test matches since then, Pujara has scored 1,116 runs at an average of 28.61 with the help of 11 half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara last 10 Test innings

As far as Pujara’s last 10 Test innings are concerned, he has scored 275 runs at an average of 30.55 including a couple of fighting half-centuries in England.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara cannot continue to feed off their reputations. We have players waiting in the wings and it isn’t fair on them. There is really enough cricket to go around for everyone. It is time to place performance at the apex for Team India — Anand Datla (@SportASmile) November 28, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara last 20 Test innings

Talking about his last 20 Test innings, Pujara has scored 512 runs at a disappointing average of 26.94 including three overseas and one home half-century.