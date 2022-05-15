Punjab vs Delhi who will win: PBKS vs DC Head to Head in IPL history

Punjab vs Delhi who will win: Both the North Indian teams are in urgent need of an Indian Premier League victory.

The 64th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

Readers must note that both Punjab and Delhi have 12 points to their name on the back of winning and losing six matches each out of the 12 that they’ve played this season. However, it is DC’s better NRR (Net Run Rate) which sees them on the fifth position on the points table as compared to PBKS’ seventh.

Out of Kings’ four previous matches at this venue, they have won and lost two each including two wins and a loss this season. Capitals, on the other hand, have won two and lost three (including a win and two losses this season) out of their five Navi Mumbai T20s.

Although by the slightest of margins, Punjab have an upper hand over Delhi in their encounters against each other over the years. That being said, DC have managed to beat PBKS on four out of the last five occasions.

PBKS vs DC Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 29

Matches won by PBKS: 15

Matches won by DC: 14

Matches played in May: 10 (PBKS 7, DC 3)

Matches played in India: 25 (PBKS 13, DC 12)

Matches played at DY Patil Sports Academy: 0 (PBKS 0, DC 0)

PBKS average score against DC: 144

DC average score against PBKS: 144

Most runs for PBKS: 322 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most runs for DC: 305 (Rishabh Pant)

Most wickets for PBKS: 14 (Sandeep Sharma)

Most wickets for DC: 7 (Axar Patel)

Most catches for PBKS: 4 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most catches for DC: 8 (Rishabh Pant)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).

Punjab vs Delhi who will win 2022 match

The aforementioned neck and neck record between both these teams makes it really difficult to pick a winner for this particular match. Readers must note that both these teams are coming on the back of three wins and two losses to have the same current form.

Barring the category of last five matches against each other, Kings dominating in the above mentioned head-to-head record against each other make them slight favourites for this match which is expected to be a close encounter.